One Youth Dead, Over 160 People Injured in Venezuela Clashes

© REUTERS/ Marco Bello TPX Venezuela's Human Rights Ombudsman Lashes Out at US for Exerting Pressure

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — A teenager died on Wednesday in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas when National Guards moved in to break up a crowd of violent anti-government protesters, local official said.

Gerardo Blyde, the mayor of the Baruta municipality in the metropolitan district of Caracas, identified the victim as a 17-year male.

"A young man who had his whole life ahead of him. He fought to make his country a better place. My heart and Venezuela’s heart is with your family," Blyde tweeted.

Chacao municipality chief Ramon Muchacho said on social media 164 people were admitted to medical facilities over one day of protests. National Guard troops used tear gas and water cannons against thousands of youths who hurled stones at them.

"137 with traumas, 8 were wounded by pellets, 17 gassed and 2 received burns," Muchacho said on Twitter.

Venezuelan opposition leaders called for protests after President Nicolas Maduro decreed that a constituent body would be set up to rewrite the constitution, bypassing the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Venezuela has seen a month of protests against Maduro’s government, exacerbated by a deep economic crisis in the country which has heavily relied on oil exports.