Brazilian Foreign Minister Regards Maduro’s Initiative as ‘Coup’

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — On Monday, Maduro signed the order calling the constitutional assembly immediately as his government is facing massive protests and is heavily criticized by the country’s opposition and some members of the international community.

"I qualify the proposal of President Nicolas Maduro to call the constitutional assembly as the coup,” Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to the Brazilian foreign minister, the recent developments in Venezuela could be qualified only as a violation of the democratic order, which contradicts with the country's constitution.

Venezuela has been experiencing a period of political instability for a long time because of the drastic economic situation in the country. The most recent protests erupted in April after the country's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The top court reversed the ruling but the step did not stop the mass demonstrations.