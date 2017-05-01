Venezuelan Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Opposition Rally on May Day

© AP Photo/ Fernando Llano EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Decrying Crackdown on Protesters in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The lawmaker attached a video showing militia members firing tear gas canisters at a crowd of protesters.

"The National Bolivarian Militia is senselessly attacking us in the El Paraiso [district of Caracas], they have no justification for that," Olivares said while streaming on Periscope.

Venezuela's opposition has continued to ratchet heat up on the country's government, converging two major protests in the capital a month after the outbreak of mass unrest amid the standoff between President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition-controlled parliament. Pro-Maduro protests are also planned in the capital to mark May Day.

The latest bout of mass anti-government protests started in early April after Venezuela's Supreme Court decided to take on the legislative functions of the National Assembly. The court’s decision was later reversed, but protesters remained on the streets and demanded the judges' resignation.

Over two dozen people have been killed in the unrest.