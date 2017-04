© Photo: Pixabay Son of Sinaloa Drug Cartel Leader El Azul Escapes From Prison

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Seven criminals were killed in a clash with the Mexican military in the northern state of Chihuahua, the state’s Office of Prosecutor General said.

According to the prosecution, the criminals opened fire on the car that was carrying the military near the La Grulla village, but were killed by the return fire.

The state of Chihuahua on the border with the United States is considered unstable because of the drug cartels fighting for control over drug supply to the United States.