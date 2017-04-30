Pope Francis Calls for Peaceful Settlement of Crisis in Venezuela

© REUTERS/ Carlos Eduardo Ramirez Venezuela Submits Letter Triggering Exit From Organization of American Nations

VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) — Pope Francis called on all parties to the conflict in Venezuela on Sunday to seek peaceful settlement of the crisis amid the ongoing political and social unrest in the country.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to the government and all components of Venezuelan society to avoid any more forms of violence, to respect human rights and to seek a negotiated solution," Pope Francis said, as quoted by the Vatican Radio.

Venezuela has been facing a wave of opposition rallies in recent months, which have resulted in dozens of killings and mass detentions. Opposition leaders have accused Maduro of seizing dictatorial powers and unleashing repression on peaceful protesters, according to media reports.