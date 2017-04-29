Mexico's Lower House of Congress Approves Medical Marijuana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lower house of Mexico’s parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday in favor of legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

"The Chamber of Deputies has approved [the bill] in general, with 374 votes in favor, 7 against and 11 abstentions," the statement on the parliament’s website read.

It said the drug could be used by cancer patients and those suffering from AIDS, sclerosis, glaucoma and some forms of epilepsy.

The bill that seeks to amend and expand the General Healthcare Law was passed by Senate majority on Tuesday and will now go before President Enrique Pena Nieto.

The parliament’s decision has wrapped up more than two years of debates on legalizing marijuana. It was sparked off after Mexico’s top court allowed four people to use the drug for recreational purposes.