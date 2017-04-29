Chilean President Calls for Further Integration Within Pacific Alliance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bachelet stated that the integration into the Pacific alliance is vital for sustainable economic and social development amid the emergence of protectionist voices around the world.
The Pacific Alliance, founded by Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico in 2012, represents over 35 percent of the region’s population, which is over 200 million people. The alliance aims for regional integration, trade liberalization, and environmental protection, among other projects. It also has joint diplomatic missions in several countries around the world.
All comments
Show new comments (0)