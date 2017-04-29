Chilean President Calls for Further Integration Within Pacific Alliance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bachelet stated that the integration into the Pacific alliance is vital for sustainable economic and social development amid the emergence of protectionist voices around the world.

"Today we are in an international political-economic moment full of uncertainties. Protectionist voices have resurfaced and borders have been closed," Bachelet said, as quoted by the Prensa Latina news agency, adding that the Pacific Alliance maintains its position in support for further integration, showing that integration is of vital importance for sustainable economic and social development.

The Pacific Alliance, founded by Peru, Chile, Colombia and Mexico in 2012, represents over 35 percent of the region’s population, which is over 200 million people. The alliance aims for regional integration, trade liberalization, and environmental protection, among other projects. It also has joint diplomatic missions in several countries around the world.