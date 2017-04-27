Venezuela's Maduro Starts Immediate Pullout From Organization of American States

© REUTERS/ Carlos Eduardo Ramirez Venezuela Announces Withdrawal From Organization of American States

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The OAS Permanent Council voted in favor of holding an emergency meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the political crisis in Venezuela, angering its government and prompting it to trigger a two-year process of withdrawal.

"Enough of interventional abuse and lawbreaking, Venezuela is the birthplace of liberators and we will be respected. As the head of state vested with exclusive powers in accordance with the constitution, I have ordered an immediate withdrawal from the OAS," Maduro tweeted.

Huge protests flared up in Venezuela after its top court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The court reversed the ruling but this did not prevent anti-Maduro demonstrations from taking place across the country. At least 28 have people died since early April.