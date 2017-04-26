Register
    Demonstrators run away from tear gas during clashes with police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, April 20, 2017.

    Morales: Unrest in Venezuela is 'a Coup Driven by Right-Wing Forces'

    © REUTERS/ Christian Veron
    The unrest in Venezuela is a coup driven by right-wing forces, Bolivian President Evo Morales said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Unrest in Venezuela amounts to a right-wing coup attempt in the country, Bolivian President Evo Morales said in an interview with RT Wednesday.

    "This is a coup which is driven by right-wing forces. And it is deeply regretful that the Organization of American States [OAS] is carrying on its tradition of overthrowing governments," Morales said.

    Earlier in the day, the Washington-based OAS Permanent Council said a special meeting, requested by its member countries, will take place in Washington later on Wednesday to consider calling a foreign ministers-level meeting on the crisis in Venezuela. Caracas responded by saying it would withdraw from the organization if such a meeting was called.

    Demonstrators take part in a rally to honour victims of violence during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    As Protests Rage in Venezuela, US Media Silent on Pro-Government Movements
    Earlier this month, the OAS voiced concern over Venezuela limiting the power of the opposition-controlled parliament, calling the move a breach of democratic norms, while OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro Lemes said he considered this to be a coup.

    Venezuela has been rocked by opposition protests demanding fresh presidential elections with President Nicolas Maduro facing an opposition-controlled parliament that has sought his impeachment. The latest mass anti-government protests started in early April after Venezuela's Supreme Court decided to take on the legislative functions of the National Assembly. The court’s decision was later reversed, but protesters remained on the streets and demanded the judges' resignation. Over two dozen people have been killed in the unrest.

