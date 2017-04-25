Death Toll Amid Venezuela Opposition Protests Rises to 25

© AFP 2017/ George Castellanos Opposition Member Detained in Venezuela on Suspicion of Killing Woman at Rally

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik)According to earlier reports, 23 people were killed in the action initiated by the Venezuelan opposition.

Earlier on Tuesday, a university employee died of injures which he had received in the protests in the northwestern state of Merida, El Universal news outlet reported. A 23-year-old man was also reportedly killed during the manifestations in Moran Municipality of Venezuela's Lara State.

Venezuela has been facing a wave of protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro in recent months, which led to killings and mass detentions, and resulting from the decision of the Supreme Court to take on functions of the country's parliament controlled by opposition in early April.

