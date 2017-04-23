Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Chile's Coast - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The quake occurred at the depth of 9.8 kilometers (6 miles) at 02:25 GMT. The epicenter lied 26 miles west of the city of Valparaiso.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been reported so far.

Chile is located within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire with 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occurring in this area.