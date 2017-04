© AFP 2017/ JOSE JORDAN Ecuador Leader Calls for Pro-Gov't Rally Amid Protests Against Election Results

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – According to the Ecuadorian Secretariat for Risk Management, a total of 32 people have been killed, 40 injured and one is still missing, the Telesur broadcaster reported.

In April, 16 people were killed and some 32,000 houses damaged.

The floods and landslides caused by heavy rains affected 140,000 people in Ecuador. The western provinces of Guayas and Manabi are the worst hit regions in the country.

Neighboring Peru also faced heavy floods, with over 110 people having been killed.