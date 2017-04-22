Venezuelan Opposition Begins Rally in Country's Capital

© REUTERS/ Carlos Eduardo Ramirez National Guard Serviceman Killed in Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The protesters are set to march in silence to the building of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference from 20 meeting points, according to El Universal outlet.

The participants are wearing white to honor the memory of those who died during previous protest actions.

There have been no reports about any altercations with law enforcement yet.

At least 12 people have died since the beginning of April in various protest-related incidents. Mass rallies began after the country's Supreme Court attempted to take on the legislative functions of the National Assembly, which is currently controlled by the opposition. The court’s decision was reversed, but the tensions in the country remained high.