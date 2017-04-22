Register
    Venezuela's opposition activists clash with riot police agents during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas on April 4, 2017

    Death Toll From Anti-Government Protests in Caracas Rises to 12

    Latin America
    14101

    Venezuela’s Public Ministry has announced that at least a dozen people were killed in anti-government protests in Venezuela’s capital late on Thursday night.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – At least a dozen people were killed in anti-government protests in Venezuela’s capital late on Thursday night, the country’s Public Ministry (prosecutor’s office) has announced.

    The 12 victims, aged between 17 and 45, "died from electrocution and other injuries caused by firearms," the ministry said in a Friday statement, as quoted by La Voz de Durango periodical.

    Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 31, 2017
    National Guard Serviceman Killed in Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela
    Earlier on Friday, Venezuelan National Assembly deputy Jose Manuel Olivares said on Twitter that over 20 people were taken to the hospital amid anti-government protests in Caracas, particularly tin he Parroquia El Valle area. According to Olivares, 9 of those admitted died from injuries caused by electrocution and gunfire.

    The total death toll from protests that have been held against the government of President Nicolas Maduro since April 4 now stands at over 20 people, according to local media reports.

    On Thursday, a spokesperson of the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD, or Unidad) coalition announced that over 220 people were injured on the second day of this week’s protests.

    Executive Director of Venezuelan NGO (non-governmental organization) Foro Penal (Criminal Forum) Alfredo Romero wrote on Twitter on Friday that 1,289 people have been arrested amid protests in Venezuela since April 4.

    Mass anti-government protests started in Venezuela at the beginning of April after the country’s Supreme Court decided to take on the legislative functions of the National Assembly, which is currently controlled by the opposition. The court’s decision was reversed, but protesters remained on the streets, demanding the resignation of the court’s members.

