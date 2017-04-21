Man Shot Dead in Venezuelan Capital Amid Anti-Government Protests - Official

© REUTERS/ Christian Veron More Than 220 Injured in Venezuelan Anti-Government Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Anti-government protests started in Venezuela at the beginning of April after the country’s Supreme Court decided to restrict the power of the state’s National Assembly. Despite the fact that the court's decision was canceled, supporters of the opposition-controlled parliament took to the streets striving for the court members’ dismissal. Thousands of Maduro's supporters organized a counter-rally in Caracas on Wednesday.

"With much pain I inform of the death by bullet of Melvin Guaitan, a humble worker from Sucre municipality [in east Caracas]. Melvin was killed… during the protests tonight. We demand an investigation and punishment for the guilty," Ocariz wrote on his Twitter account.

With the killing of Guaitan, the death toll in mass protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government stands at 10, according to local media reports.

Earlier in the day, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition announced that over 223 people had been injured on the second day of major anti-government protests in Venezuela this week, while the Venezuelan National Assembly deputy Marialbert Barrios said a total of 585 people had been arrested.