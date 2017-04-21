Man Shot Dead in Venezuelan Capital Amid Anti-Government Protests - Official

"With much pain I inform of the death by bullet of Melvin Guaitan, a humble worker from Sucre municipality [in east Caracas]. Melvin was killed… during the protests tonight. We demand an investigation and punishment for the guilty," Ocariz wrote on his Twitter account.
With the killing of Guaitan, the death toll in mass protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government stands at 10, according to local media reports.
Earlier in the day, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition announced that over 223 people had been injured on the second day of major anti-government protests in Venezuela this week, while the Venezuelan National Assembly deputy Marialbert Barrios said a total of 585 people had been arrested.
All comments
Show new comments (0)