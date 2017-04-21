USSR Obsession: Several Generations of Kids in Latin America Named After Lenin

© Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin Lenin Saves the Day! Ukrainian Town Auctions Off Giant Lenin Statue to Patch Budget

Latin American countries are not an exception. On the anniversary of Lenin's birthday Sputnik Mundo revealed details of the popular trend.

It turned out that for a while Lenin was popular in all the countries of the region. The most outstanding example is Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.

Phone books also confirm the popularity of this name. For instance, in Montevideo, Uruguay, there are seven registered phone numbers of people named Lenin.

"My father worked on a merchant ship and once visited Russia. He liked Lenin, that is why he gave me this name," Uruguay's citizen Lenin Artigas Lopez Marrero, born in 1971, told Sputnik Mundo.

Colombian phone books contain the phone numbers of dozens of people with this name.

In Brazil, there were 14,295 people with this name registered between 1930 and 2010. For example, famous Brazilian actor Vladimir Brichta was also named after the leader of the Russian Revolution.