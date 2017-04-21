More Than 220 Injured in Venezuelan Anti-Government Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Over 220 people were injured on the second day of major anti-government protests in Venezuela this week, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD, or Unidad) coalition has announced.

"This government has done nothing but violate the human rights of Venezuelans," a MUD spokesperson said during a Thursday press conference, as quoted by El Nacional.

According to MUD, 223 people were injured on Thursday during protests.

Venezuelan National Assembly deputy Marialbert Barrios said that a total of 585 people were arrested during the April 19-20 protests.

The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Chili, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning violence in Venezuela.

Mass anti-government demonstrations were held across Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday. Venezuelan police reportedly used tear gas against protesters on Thursday. On Wednesday, at least three people, including a National Guard serviceman, were killed amid demonstrations.

A counter rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was organized in Caracas on Wednesday.

Mass anti-government protests started in Venezuela at the beginning of April after the country’s Supreme Court decided to take on the legislative functions of the National Assembly, which is currently controlled by the opposition. The court’s decision was reversed, but protesters remained on the streets, demanding the resignation of the court’s members.