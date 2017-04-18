Register
21:02 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela March 31, 2017

    Maduro's Government Vows to Fight Fire With Fire As Opposition Protests Continue

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    The Venezuelan opposition is taking advantage of the country's economic problems to try to engineer a US-backed coup in the country, Venezuelan political analyst and activist Juan Linares told Sputnik.

    The Venezuelan government is trying to prevent a coup d'etat in Venezuela, where opposition protests have been taking place since the beginning of the month, Venezuela's ambassador to Russia Carlos Faria Tortosa told Sputnik.

    "The actions of the Venezuelan leadership are aimed at preventing a coup d'etat. What is happening today is a copy of the events of 15 years ago, when there was an attempt to overthrow President Hugo Chavez. That attempt failed because of popular resistance. Today we have to learn from those lessons. We are dealing with an aggressive opposition led by Leopoldo Lopez, who is openly calling for the violent seizure of power."

    "He is responsible for the deaths in clashes with law enforcement agencies. These people do not respect the law, the constitution, nothing. The instrument they use is force, and there needs to be a corresponding reply to this," Tortosa said.

    Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez, former mayor of the Chacao Municipality of Caracas, was found guilty of incitement to violence and imprisoned in 2015. He remains in prison, although US President Donald Trump has called for his release.

    ​The Venezuelan opposition is planning another protest march on Wednesday, while the government has called on its supporters to hold their own marches in support of President Nicolas Maduro.

    Protests broke out in the country last week, after the Supreme Court attempted to take on the functions of the country's National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.

    Despite the fact that the court's ruling was subsequently reversed, tensions remain in the country. There have been multiple anti-government protests in recent weeks, during which seven protestors died in clashes with law enforcement.

    Hugo Chavez statue in Sabaneta
    © Photo: Rosneft
    'Protagonistic Democracy' Helps Venezuelans Fight US Provocations
    Venezuelan political analyst and activist Juan Linares told Sputnik that the US must bear a large part of the blame for Venezuela's political strife after trying to engineer a coup against the elected government. 

    "Venezuela is suffering from an acute economic, political and social crisis. To a large extent, this is a result of the actions of Washington, which has declared the leadership of the country its enemy. There is a simple reason for the US's heightened interest in Venezuela: this is about massive oil reserves and other natural resources that the country is rich in."

    "The US is behind the actions of the opposition, which is intentionally raising tensions in Venezuela. This is why opposition businesses have closed their stores, artificially creating a deficit and provoking mass discontent," Linares explained.

    Samples of Venezuela's currencies are displayed at the Central Bank building in Caracas February 10, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Silva
    Venezuelan Bolivar Dropping Rapidly Against Dollar Amid Anti-Maduro Protests
    Despite that, Linares said that the country's dire economic situation is also a result of Caracas' over-reliance on oil income, and said the government has to take measures to tackle hyperinflation. 

    On Tuesday, the IMF updated its economic outlook for Venezuela. It says the country "remains mired in deep economic crisis," and its experts expect inflation to reach 720 percent this year.

    "However, part of the responsibility for the current situation lies with the leadership of Venezuela, which has failed to combat rising prices even in government-owned stores. People simply don't have enough money for food, which has become more and more expensive. This is connected to the fact that despite all the promises, the main asset of our economy is oil exports, while other sectors like manufacturing and agriculture only exist on paper."

    "That's why we are forced to import food products, which Venezuela can't influence the price of. Personally, I don't see how the state intends to correct the situation. An increase in the number of police officers is hardly going to 'cool' social and political tensions. The answer to the current challenges must be more substantial and include effective economic measures. If that doesn't happen, the situation will only intensify and I don't rule out the most tragic scenario," Linares said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    30 Detained in Venezuelan City of Los Teques For Vandalism During Protests
    Death Toll of Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela Reaches Seven
    At Least Four Killed in Protests Against Maduro in Venezuela
    At Least 2 People Killed in Venezuela During Protests Against President Maduro
    Tags:
    demonstration, protests, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok