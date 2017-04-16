Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Chile - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The quake occurred at the depth of 135 kilometers (84 miles), with its epicenter about 67 kilometers (41.6 miles) southeast of the San Pedro de Atacama tourist zone, located in the country's north.
No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been reported at the moment.
Strong earthquake, 6.2 mag has occurred near San Pedro de Atacama in Chile — https://t.co/ICY2ysmFFV #earthquake #quake— Earthquakes Today (@earthquakesnow) April 15, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)