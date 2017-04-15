Venezuelan Bolivar Dropping Rapidly Against Dollar Amid Anti-Maduro Protests

The court ruling has been reversed, however, tensions remain in the country, which is suffering from a severe economic crisis. Multiple anti-government protests have been held in Venezuela this month.
On Thursday, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS, or OEA) Luis Almagro Lemes accused the Venezuelan government of violent "repression" of the protests that have taken the lives of at least seven people, according to the latest media reports.
