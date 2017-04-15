Venezuelan Bolivar Dropping Rapidly Against Dollar Amid Anti-Maduro Protests

© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Death Toll of Anti-Government Protests in Venezuela Reaches Seven

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Friday, the "black market" currency rate was 4,412 bolivars per dollar, according to Dolar Today, a website that monitors currency rates. At the start of April, one day after the announcement of the Venezuelan Supreme Court decision to assume the legislative functions of the country’s National Assembly, the rate was 3,451 bolivars per dollar.

The court ruling has been reversed, however, tensions remain in the country, which is suffering from a severe economic crisis. Multiple anti-government protests have been held in Venezuela this month.

On Thursday, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS, or OEA) Luis Almagro Lemes accused the Venezuelan government of violent "repression" of the protests that have taken the lives of at least seven people, according to the latest media reports.