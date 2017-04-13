Register
    A woman deposits her ballot during the presidential runoff election Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017

    Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso Calls for Full Presidential Vote Recount

    © AP Photo/ Dolores Ochoa
    Latin America
    Ecuador’s opposition Creo-Suma alliance candidate for president Guillermo Lasso, who lost to Lenin Moreno, a candidate from the ruling PAIS Alliance in the second round of the elections, is again calling for a full recount of votes.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, the country’s Electoral National Council (CNE) confirmed that Lenin Moreno won the elections with 51.15 percent of the votes against Lasso’s 48.85 percent.

    "We have filed a challenge to the CNE," Lasso wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding in another post that "The CNE now has 48 hours to respond to the challenge. If they say that the process has been transparent, they should not have fear of a [repeated] count."

    Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) wait with supporters for the results of the national election in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
    Moreno Win Signals ‘New Layer of Left-Wing Leadership Across Latin America’
    On Tuesday, police in Ecuador’s capital Quito broke up a rally of Lasso’s supporters, who were demanding a full recount of votes near the CNE building.

    Lasso first asked for a full recount immediately after the announcement of preliminary results of the second round of presidential elections last week. The opposition candidate claimed that the second round was fraudulent and challenged hundreds of allegedly faulty electoral rolls.

    The CNE has carried out a partial recount of the votes.

    Tags:
    recount, presidential election, Electoral National Council, Lenin Moreno, Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador
      Baja
      Losers "L" always complain - Serbia had recently election and on few places they repeat voting and guess what - even bigger percent of votes went to the winner
