Colombia Mudslide Death Toll Now at 320, Disaster Management Authorities Say

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – According to the latest data, a total of 320 people were killed by the mudslide, 118 children among them, UNGRD said on Wednesday. At least 332 people were injured.

© AP Photo/ Colombian Army

Last week, UNGRD said that the death toll from the mudslide was 314, including 102 children

At the start of April heavy rains in Colombia led to the flooding of hundreds of homes in Mocoa, southwestern Colombia, as rivers burst their banks.

The Mocoa landslide totally destroyed three districts in the city and severely affected 14 others. Water, gas and electricity supplies were affected.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced a public emergency in connection with the mudslide. According to Santos, it could take up to two years to fully restore the city of Mocoa.