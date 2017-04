© AFP 2017/ JULIO CESAR AGUILAR Clashes Between Criminal Groups, Law Enforcement Leave 38 People Dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Yarrington was detained on Sunday in Florence, Italy. He faces charges in Mexico and the United States, where he has been accused of drug trafficking and laundering bribe money in south Texas.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office said in a joint Wednesday statement with the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs that the Mexican government submitted an extradition request for Yarrington to Italy on Tuesday.

US media report that a spokesperson of the US Justice Department said on Wednesday that the United States will be working together with Mexico on a legal strategy to make sure that Yarrington faces justice in both countries.