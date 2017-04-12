At Least 2 People Killed in Venezuela During Protests Against President Maduro

© REUTERS/ Christian Veron Anti-Government Protesters in Venezuela Come Under Fire of President Supporters

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the RCN news agency citing police authorities, Daniel Queliza, a 19-year-old student who did not take part in the protests, was shot dead, while a 87-year-old woman died from tear gas poisoning.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that Maduro had arrived in the city of San Felix where rallies by his supporters and opposition were underway. The Venezuelan leader was greeting his supporters from the military jeep, when unidentified people started throwing various objects at him and shouting insults. Maduro reportedly left the site after the incident.

Venezuela has seen a series of protests in recent days after the country’s Supreme Court attempted to take on the functions of the country's National Assembly, controlled by the opposition. Despite the fact that the court's ruling was canceled, serious tensions remain.

Venezuela is currently in a state of economic emergency, announced by the country's president in January 2016 amid widespread food shortages, hyperinflation and anti-government protests.