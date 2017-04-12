Ecuador Electoral Council Confirms Moreno’s Victory in Presidential Election

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The statement was made after partial recount of votes demanded by the opposition Creo-SUMA alliance, the Noticias24 media outlet reported.
The final results indicate that Moreno, who is a representative of the ruling left-wing PAIS Alliance party, got 51.15 percent of votes while his opponent Guillermo Lasso – 48.85 percent.
Lasso demanded full recount of votes immediately after announcement of preliminary results of the presidential election explaining his request by a 8-percent gap between the results of voting and exit-polls. The National Electoral Council agreed to hold recount of only 296,000 votes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)