UN Mission in Colombia Completes Verification of FARC Rebel Group Disarmament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN mission in Colombia completed the verification process of the disarmament of the FARC militia, the mission said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We inform that the international side of the Monitoring and Verification Mechanism has completed the procedure of registration and identification of weapons in the camps," the statement said.

The verification process to register all weapons in the FARC camps in 26 zones was launched on March 1.

© AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara Colombia, FARC Rebels Sign New Peace Deal

The tripartite Monitoring and Verification Mechanism comprises the UN mission, Colombia's government and FARC.

FARC was formed in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Attempts by Bogota to negotiate a peace deal successfully ended in 2016, when a peace treaty was signed in November and then approved by the Colombian parliament in December.