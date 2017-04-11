Magnitude 5.1 Quake Shakes El Salvador, Killing at Least One Person

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck El Salvador's municipality of Antiguo Cuscatlan, killing at least one person, local media said Tuesday, citing police.

​According to TeleSur media outlet, the local police reported one person dead after a collapse on the Los Chorros road, while three people were hospitalized.

The quake occurred at the depth of 4 kilometers (about 2.5 miles), with its epicenter about 10.5 kilometers (6.5 miles) west of the country's capital.