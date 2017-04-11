Magnitude 5.1 Quake Shakes El Salvador, Killing at Least One Person

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck El Salvador's municipality of Antiguo Cuscatlan, killing at least one person, local media said Tuesday, citing police.
4⃣8⃣ 🇸🇻 Earthquake M 4.8, 10/04 17:53, depth: 10 Km, EL SALVADOR #earthquake #gfz pic.twitter.com/HOCK5OOh3z— World Earthquakes (@eqgr_world) April 11, 2017
#elsalvador #earthquake 4.8 has many aftershocks. Damage to a San Salvador grocery store. @MARN_Oficial_sv @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/psIVsFtark— Kathy Orr (@KathyOrrFOX29) April 11, 2017
According to TeleSur media outlet, the local police reported one person dead after a collapse on the Los Chorros road, while three people were hospitalized.
The quake occurred at the depth of 4 kilometers (about 2.5 miles), with its epicenter about 10.5 kilometers (6.5 miles) west of the country's capital.
