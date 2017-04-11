Mexico City Building Site Collapse Kills at Least Six, Injures Over 20

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The deadly incident occurred at the shopping center under construction, Raul Esquivel, head of the fire department, said Tuesday.

9 injured in construction collapse this PM in Mexico City are arriving at @CruzRoja_CDMX & @Tu_IMSS hospitals after air lift from site. pic.twitter.com/gciFHHllrb — 1st Breaking News© (@1stBreakingNews) April 11, 2017

#BREAKING

Collapse in new Shopping Mall under construction in Mexico City, kills 6, injures 22. Workers still trapped in underground. pic.twitter.com/u46EdJCAOs — 1st Breaking News© (@1stBreakingNews) April 11, 2017

"Six people were killed and 22 more injured by a collapse at the shopping center under construction, located in Olivar de los Padres area," Esquivel was quoted as saying by the state television.

Emergency crews are working at the accident site. The reasons behind the collapse are unknown.