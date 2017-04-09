Venezuelan Opposition Leader Says His Office Was Attacked, Set On Fire

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Henrique Capriles, one of the leaders of the Venezuelan opposition and the governor of the Venezuelan state of Miranda, said that his campaign headquarters was set on fire and attacked on Sunday amid the ongoing protests in the country.

“Urgent! We were bombed inside the building, currently the firefighters are working,” Capriles said on Twitter.

Capriles later said that there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished.

On Saturday, Capriles announced that he been barred by the Venezuelan government from running for any political office for the next 15 years.

© AP Photo/ Chile Ready to Give Asylum to Venezuelan Opposition Figure

Venezuela has seen a series of protests in recent days after the country’s Supreme Court attempted to take on the functions of the country's National Assembly controlled by the opposition. Despite the fact that the court's ruling has been canceled, serious tensions remain. According to media reports, protests continue in the country's capital.

On Thursday, Mayor of the Caracas Municipality of Chacao announced that over a dozen people were injured during clashes between opposition protesters and law enforcement in Venezuela’s capital. On the same day, at least 26 people were injured in the protest near the University of Carabobo in the country's north.