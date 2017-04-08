Colombia Mudslide Kills Over 100 Children

© AP Photo/ Colombian Army IOM to Provide Support for 300 Families Displaced by Floods in Colombia

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – More than 100 children were killed in the mudslide that occurred in southern Colombia last week, the country’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) has announced.

According to the latest data, a total of 314 people were killed by the mudslide, 102 children among them, UNGRD said on Friday. Over 330 people were injured.

At the end of last week, heavy rains in Colombia led to the flooding of hundreds of homes in Mocoa, southwestern Colombia, as rivers burst their banks.

The Mocoa landslide totally destroyed three districts in the city and severely affected 14 others. Water, gas and electricity supplies were affected.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced a public emergency in connection with the mudslide.