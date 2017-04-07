Register
18:05 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening

    Russian Air Defense Systems, Armored Cars Create Big Buzz at Brazil Expo

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    144522

    Russian air defense systems, armored vehicles, amphibian planes and fighter jets are big attention grabbers at the LAAD-2017 defense and security exhibition now underway in Brazil with potential buyers lining to take a closer look at what Russian arms manufacturers have on offer.

    “Even though it would be a bit premature to sum up the results of this exhibition, I can say that our conference rooms are never empty with our representatives engaged in an intensive dialogue with potential buyers from Latin America and a number of African countries as well,” Anatoly Punchuk, the deputy head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told Sputnik.

    Rosoboronexport stand at the 2015 Dubai Airshow international exhibition
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Kuwait Arms Expo Shows Region's Growing Demand for Russian Weapons
    Punchuk, who is heading the Russian delegation at the exhibition, also said that Latin American representatives were showing a great deal of interest in buying Russian Tigr and Medved armored cars.

    Potential buyers have also shown interest in the Beriyev Be-200 amphibian planes, the Yak-130 and Yak-152 trainer aircraft and the MiG-35 fighter jet, Punchuk added.

    In an interview with Sputnik, military expert Alexei Leonkov said that the Latin American countries are well familiar with Russian military hardware.

    “Venezuela is one of our main clients there with 14.5 billion dollars’ worth of Russian weapons supplied between 2001 and 2009. We have virtually rearmed that country and other Latin American countries are also willing to buy high-quality and affordable weapons from Russia,” Leonkov added.

    He said that he was not at all surprised by the Latin Americans’ keen interest in Russian Tigr armored cars and other military hardware.

    “The Tigr wheeled armored vehicles are well protected against small arms fire and landmines. They can carry top-mounted armored modules with heavy machineguns or automatic cannons. Their telescopic shock absorbers and regulated-pressure tires ensure exceptional cross-country capability. They can carry antitank weapons too,” Leonkov continued.

    He said that the list of Russian military hardware supplied to Latin America was being expanded all the time.

    Missile launchers move during a military parade marking the 20th anniversary of Armenia's Independence Day in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2011
    © AP Photo/ Sedrak Mkrtchyan, PanARMENIAN
    Armenia Looks to Buy Russian Arms to Counter Azeri Military Potential
    “We used to send them T-72 tanks, BMP-3M armored vehicles, Grad multiple rocket launchers, Igla-S MANPADS, as well as Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters. Right now we are building a number of missile boats and coast guard ships for Nicaragua,” Leonkov said.

    He also mentioned the great deal of interest in Russia’s Tor-M2KM advanced short-range surface-to-air missile system, designed to defend key military and civilian facilities from attacks by aircraft, cruise and guided missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

    The Tor-M2KM can simultaneously detect more than 40 targets, track and attack four of them at once while on the move.

    LAAD is the most important defense and security exhibition in Latin America, with 642 exhibitors from 41 countries, 27 national pavilions and 170 official delegations from 74 countries.

    LAAD 2017 is held in Rio de Janeiro from April 4 through 7.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia's Arms Exporter to Showcase Modern Munition at Expo in South Africa
    New Hardware, Technology to Be Showcased at Russia Arms Expo in Urals
    Tags:
    armored cars, great interest, arms expo, russian weapons, Medved, Tigr, Mi-35, Tor-M2KM, Mi-17, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Alexei Leonkov, Anatoly Punchuk, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      reference
      "Russian Air Defense Systems Create Big Buzz at Brazil Expo".......ahahahahaaa, better they create "big buzz" in Syrian airspace
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok