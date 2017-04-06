Ecuador’s Opposition Presidential Candidate Insists on Recount After Loss

© REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo Moreno Wins Ecuador Presidential Election After 99% of Votes Counted

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Presidential candidate from Ecuador's opposition Creo-Suma alliance Guillermo Lasso, who lost to his rival Lenin Moreno in the second round of the elections, is calling for a vote recount.

"We have a mountain of documents," Lasso told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by the TeleSUR broadcaster, referring to evidence of alleged election fraud. He demanded a "vote by vote" recount, challenging hundreds of allegedly faulty electoral rolls.

The second round of Ecuador's presidential elections was held on Sunday.

With over 99 percent of the votes processed, Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance, has over 51 percent of the votes, while Lasso has 48.85 percent.

The preliminary results of the voting have provoked clashes between Ecuador’s opposition and police near the National Electoral Council’s building in the capital, Quito.