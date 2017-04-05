Register
17:32 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    2018 FIFA World Cup official logo

    Brazilian Football Fans Not Scared of 'Russian Hooligans' During 2018 World Cup

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 37 0 0

    With the lead-up to the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia soured by widespread fears about Russian football hooligans allegedly going to cause trouble, Sputnik sked Brazilian football aficionados about what they think about this.

    The BBC documentary “Russia’s Hooligan Army,” aired in February, alleges that Russian football fans plan to stir up trouble for English fans during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

    The official hashtag of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russian will host, stands in front of the Konigsberg Cathedral, Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Despite BBC Chiller-Diller Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    The documentary was seen by many as an attempt to give Russia a bad name and discourage foreign fans from spending long hours on a plane to enjoy football’s premiere event.

    “We are not crazy about fighting’: Brazil’s peaceful fans

    While the national teams of many countries, especially in Europe, have thousands of hardcore fans who follow and root for their team wherever it plays in the world – no such organized groups of fans seem to have formed in Brazil.

    “The Brazilian fans rooting for our team at World Cup events differ from those who attend domestic games. They may get violent sometimes, but they are certainly no match for the ultras, above Eastern European ones, who mix football with politics and even religion,” Fred Soares, a coordinator of specialized programs for Turner Broadcasting System Latin America (TBS LA) told Sputnik Brazil.

    “Our people travel to World Cup events in small groups as tourists,” he added.

    Still, Chapolins Brasileiros — a fledgling organization of “professional fans” — has been gaining strength and plans to send a large group of its members to next year’s championship in Russia.

    “We have heard [about the BBC documentary about Russian football hooligans], but we don’t care much about that. Our task is to root for Brazil, for sports. We are not crazy about fighting and we don’t want to be associated with violence, either physical or psychological,” Rubens Tofolo, the Chapolins Brasileiros’ organizer, told Sputnik.

    When asked whether the horror stories about “Russia’s hooligan army” being told by mainstream media were just the fruit of its imagination, Soares said that people in Brazil haven’t heard much about the Russian fans’ aggressive behavior.

    “They have never caused as much trouble as, say, the English fans, those from the former Yugoslavia, from Romania and Italy where the fan firms sometimes espouse neo-Nazi ideas,” he added.

    Mentioning the British fans pictured in the BBC film as innocent victims of “Russian hooligans,” the reporter said that, unlike Russians, the British fans went wild in France in 1998, in Germany in 2006 and tried to cause trouble also during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

    In an interview with Sputnik Brazil, Alcides da Vega, a schoolteacher and a great fan of Brazilian football, shared his impressions of Russian football fans during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

    “I liked them very much. The Russian are just about as emotional and guest-loving as we are and carry their country’s flag as if it were an extension of their body,” Alcides da Vega said.

    High expectations

    The official emblem of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia projected on the facade of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    The Myth of "Russia's Hooligan Army": What Awaits Foreign Soccer Fans in Moscow During 2018 World Cup
    Despite the media attempts to discourage people from coming to the 2018 World Cup in Russia many foreign fans remain optimistic and do not expect any violent outbursts during next year’s event.

    Sputnik Brazil got in touch with Eduardo Gaspar, a onetime member of the Brazilian national team and currently its technical coordinator. A couple of days ago Eduardo was in Moscow to put the final touches to Team Brazil’s participation in the 2018 World Cup.

    “We are expecting a larger-than-life event where our team will be playing with excellent teams in a country with a different culture and so many beautiful cities,” Gaspar said.

    Fred Soares said that he believed that the Russian authorities will would do their best to ensure the security of foreigners and make sure that foreign fans feel safe and secure during their stay in the country.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 in 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Volgograd. According to the event's organizing committee, Russia will spend more than $10 billion on the football contest.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    'We're Not Looking for Trouble': 2018 World Cup Jitters Allayed
    Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Friendly FC Rostov Fans Invite Brits to Come to the 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Tags:
    Brazilian fans, 2018 World Football Cup, optimism, Chapolins Brasileiros, Turner Broadcasting System Latin America (TBS LA), Eduardo Gaspar, Alcides da Vega, Fred Soares, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok