18:30 GMT +303 April 2017
    Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) gives a speech alongside Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (2nd R) and his wife Rocio Gonzalez (L) during a national election day in a hotel, in Quito, April 2, 2017

    Moreno Wins Ecuador Presidential Election After 99% of Votes Counted

    Latin America
    Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, got 51.16 percent of votes after 99 percent of ballots of the Ecuador’s presidential election have been processed, according to the National Electoral Council’s data.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, is keeping his leadership in the Ecuador’s presidential election with 51.16 percent of votes after 99 percent of ballots have been processed, the National Electoral Council’s data showed on Monday.

    According to the council’s preliminary results, Guillermo Lasso, Moreno’s rival from the opposition Creo-Suma alliance, is gathering 48.84 percent of votes.

    Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno (C) gives a speech alongside Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa (L) during a national election day at a hotel in Quito, Ecuador April 2, 2017
    Leftist Candidate Moreno Triumphs in Ecuador Presidential Election
    With 94 percent of votes counted, the country’s acting President Rafael Correa called the results of the run-off between Moreno and Lasso "inconvertible" as the difference between the candidate’s results amounted to 200,000 votes.

    The second round of Ecuador's presidential elections was held on Sunday.

    The preliminary results of the election provoked clashes between the country's opposition and police near the National Electoral Council’s building in Ecuador's capital of Quito. Apart from this, Lasso expressed opposition's readiness to challenge the results due to the "voting manipulations", noting the significant difference between the exit polls and the election's results.

      Rick Sanchez
      The Russians rigged it! Plus his name is Lenin!
      pbecke
      Interesting first name.... The CIA Director will have a fit with his leg up ! Come back Fidel and Che.. ! All is forgiven....
