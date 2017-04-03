Moreno Wins Ecuador Presidential Election After 99% of Votes Counted

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, is keeping his leadership in the Ecuador’s presidential election with 51.16 percent of votes after 99 percent of ballots have been processed, the National Electoral Council’s data showed on Monday.
According to the council’s preliminary results, Guillermo Lasso, Moreno’s rival from the opposition Creo-Suma alliance, is gathering 48.84 percent of votes.
The second round of Ecuador's presidential elections was held on Sunday.
The preliminary results of the election provoked clashes between the country's opposition and police near the National Electoral Council’s building in Ecuador's capital of Quito. Apart from this, Lasso expressed opposition's readiness to challenge the results due to the "voting manipulations", noting the significant difference between the exit polls and the election's results.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Russians rigged it! Plus his name is Lenin! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Interesting first name.... The CIA Director will have a fit with his leg up ! Come back Fidel and Che.. ! All is forgiven....
Rick Sanchez
pbecke