Ecuador Presidential Elections 'Triumph of Democracy' - Foreign Minister

"We Ecuadorians have not fallen to the provocation of those who wanted riots and to sabotage the democratic process… We had to carry out an absolutely impeccable electoral and democratic process and I believe it is a triumph of democracy for all," Long said.
He added that Ecuador is sending to the international community "a message of great responsibility and political maturity," with the citizens having demonstrated to the world their "commitment to democracy."
Long stressed that several electoral missions, including those sent by the Organization of American States, Union of South American Nations (Unasur) guaranteed the transparency of the vote which will define the future of Ecuador after 10 years of the left-wing Citizens' Revolution rule of President Rafael Correa.
Long added that following the elections the government would continue to work on the nation's foreign policy agenda and will not lose "even a single day" since Ecuador faces many issues in which progress must be made.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 51% is a huge victory as the US was meddling as usual trying to get their vassal Lasso elected instead. I am quite sure that if the US had not trying to organize things their way, the victory would have been much much bigger.
Robert Klimenko