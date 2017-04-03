Register
    A woman deposits her ballot during the presidential runoff election Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017

    Ecuador Presidential Elections 'Triumph of Democracy' - Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo/ Dolores Ochoa
    Latin America
    Ecuador on Sunday demonstrated "political maturity" and commitment to democracy in the second round of voting in the presidential election, the country's foreign minister, Guillaume Long told Sputnik.

    Ecuador's President, Rafael Correa, speaks during the Valencia cultural night at the Palacio de Congresos in Valencia on January 29, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JOSE JORDAN
    Clashes Erupt in Ecuador After Presidential Election – President Correa
    QUITO (Sputnik) With some 96 percent of votes counted by the National Electoral Council, Lenin Moreno, a candidate from Ecuador’s ruling PAIS Alliance party, is winning the election with over 51 percent of votes while Guillermo Lasso from the opposition Creo-Suma alliance is gathering less than 49 percent. The outcome of the vote triggered clashes between the opposition supporters and police in Quito.

    "We Ecuadorians have not fallen to the provocation of those who wanted riots and to sabotage the democratic process… We had to carry out an absolutely impeccable electoral and democratic process and I believe it is a triumph of democracy for all," Long said.

    He added that Ecuador is sending to the international community "a message of great responsibility and political maturity," with the citizens having demonstrated to the world their "commitment to democracy."

    Long stressed that several electoral missions, including those sent by the Organization of American States, Union of South American Nations (Unasur)  guaranteed the transparency of the vote which will define the future of Ecuador after 10 years of the left-wing Citizens' Revolution rule of President Rafael Correa.

    Long added that following the elections the government would continue to work on the nation's foreign policy agenda and will not lose "even a single day" since Ecuador faces many issues in which progress must be made.

      Robert Klimenko
      51% is a huge victory as the US was meddling as usual trying to get their vassal Lasso elected instead. I am quite sure that if the US had not trying to organize things their way, the victory would have been much much bigger.
