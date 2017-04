© AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara Violence, Displacements in Colombia Continue Despite Peace Deal - UNHCR

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The fighting erupted on Sunday, when Colombian police and army were carrying out a joint operation, and left three servicemen injured, the Heraldo media outlet reported citing its sources in the Defense Ministry.

ELN is the second largest guerrilla movement after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), estimated to have between 1,500 and 3,000 fighters. The United States considers it a terrorist organization.

On February 8, the Colombian government and the ELN started peace talks, while the agreement to begin the dialogue was reached in mid-January. Last year, the government signed the peace agreement with FARC.