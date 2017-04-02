Western Argentina Shaken by 4.5-Magnitude Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The western Argentinian province of San Juan was hit by a 4.5-magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS.

QUAKE! Magnitude 4.5, 21km NE of San Martin, Argentina on April 1st 2017 at 6:54 pm ET. pic.twitter.com/qA3PRxoeGE — BigSandbox (@theBigSandbox) 1 апреля 2017 г.

​The tremors were registered at about 22:55 GMT on Saturday some 21 kilometers (over 13 miles) northeast of the town of San Martin.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 103.7 kilometers.

There are no reports about damages and casualties.