OAS Permanent Council to Meet Monday to Discuss Venezuela Crisis

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Venezuela said in a ruling that it would assume the parliamentary powers of the National Assembly, which is currently controlled by the opposition majority.

"The meeting is convened as per note received from the delegations of Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, México, Panama, Paraguay, Perú, Saint. Lucia, United States and Uruguay, for the purpose to consider the recent events in Venezuela," the Friday statement says.

The Wednesday decision of Venezuela's Supreme Court has already been criticized by several countries in the Americas. In particular, Colombia, Chile and Mexico expressed their concern over the court's decision, while Peru recalled its ambassador from Venezuela.

The Mercosur regional trade bloc scheduled an emergency meeting for Saturday, April 1, to address the crisis situation in Venezuela.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday that he was summoning the country’s Security Council for a meeting on Tuesday, April 4 to discuss the current institutional crisis.