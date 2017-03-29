Over 25 Passengers Injured as Plane Bursts Into Flames After Landing in Peru

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — La Republica newspaper reported that all the victims, including one child, have been hospitalized.

Initial reports suggested that none of the 141 passengers have been injured.

The Boeing 737 operated by Peruvian Airlines went up in flames around 4:30 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the airline. The plane landed in Jauja, Peru, a town of approximately 16,000 residents.

UPDATE: Passenger plane veers off runway and bursts into flames at airport in Peru, injuring dozens of people https://t.co/5W1ssgDCkb pic.twitter.com/W5jyPWwOYN — BNO News (@BNONews) 29 марта 2017 г.

​The cause of the incident is being clarified but according to the witnesses the plane veered off runaway and damaged the fuel tank which led to explosion. Peruvian Airlines vowed to conduct an investigation into the cause of the blaze with state law enforcement.