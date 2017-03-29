Hard Landing: Jet in Peru Catches Fire on Runway (VIDEO)

The Boeing 737 operated by Peruvian Airlines went up in flames around 4:30 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the airline. No injuries or fatalities were reported, “thanks to the pilot’s expertise and the high professionalism of our cabin crew,” the airline said.

Law enforcement and the company will conduct an investigation into the cause of the blaze, Peruvian Airlines added.

The plane had just landed in Jauja, Peru, a town of approximately 16,000 residents.