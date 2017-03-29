Some 10,000 Peruvians Evacuated Due to Floods

MEXICO (Sputnik) — The floods, caused by the El Nino phenomenon, hit 20 out of Peru’s 25 regions.

"Now it is important to move about 10,000 people, who are in the city of Catacaos, to a safe place, for this we need to build another 2-3 centers [for those evacuated]," Kuczynski said as quoted by Andina news agency, during his visit to the Piura region.

He added that people would be likely to spend roughly a month in such centers.

On Monday, the river of Piura flooded the eponymous city killing at least four people.

The death toll of the floods caused by the El Nino phenomenon exceeded 90 people.

The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a cycle of warm and cold temperatures of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The warm phase of ENSO is called "El Nino," while the cool phase is referred to as "La Nina."

The El Nino phenomenon occurs at irregular intervals, every two to seven years.