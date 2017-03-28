Register
03:15 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Wiz Khalifa

    Rapper Catches Heat for Leaving Flowers, Marijuana at Pablo Escobar’s Grave

    © AP Photo/ Amy Harris
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 24 0 0

    Rapper Wiz Khalifa documented his escapades, which have angered Colombians, on social media.

    Following a performance on Friday in Medellin, Colombia, the 29-year-old rapper stopped by the grave of the brutal drug trafficker to pay his respects.

    A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

    Over the weekend, the rapper posted photos to his Instagram account showing himself smoking what appears to be marijuana at Cementerio Jardines Montesacro, as well as one of Escobar’s grave with flowers and a joint laid next to the headstone.

    🎁

    A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

    Khalifa, well-known for his fondness of marijuana, also took a photo in front of the apartment where Escobar lived. The photo has angered many Colombians, who have called his antics disrespectful to the nation.

    “You f-cking people don't understand that worshiping Escobar for us Colombians is like worshiping Bin Laden for you idiots. He bleeded [sic] our country. Show respect and stop watching Narco shows and thinking [it's] real,” Instagram user @lauragonzg wrote.

    Melania Trump, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Rapper Threatens to ‘Pimp’ Melania After President Trump Tweets About Snoop Dogg
    Escobar and his cartel were behind approximately 4,000 killings, including 107 people who were killed on an airplane that they bombed. It is believed that his cartel was responsible for trafficking up to 80% of all cocaine into the United States from the 1980s through 1990s. His success in the drug trade led to him being named the seventh richest man in the world by Forbes in 1989.

    The infamous drug trafficker was killed by police during a shootout as he attempted to flee from officers in December 1993.

    Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez was especially unamused by the rapper’s stunt, calling him a “scoundrel” and asserting that he should have brought flowers to Escobar’s victims instead.

    "It shows that this guy has never had to suffer from the violence inflicted by these drug traffickers," Gutierrez told BBC. He has also asked that Khalifa apologize for "advocating crime.”

    Khalifa has not apologized or responded to any of the outrage as of Monday evening.

    Related:

    German Rapper Identified as Islamic State Fighter: Reports
    German Rapper Recruited by ISIL Threatens Terrorist Attacks in Europe
    Thousands Petition Rapper Snoop Dogg to Take on ‘Planet Earth’
    Rapper Troy Ave Arrested in Connection With Manhattan Concert Shooting
    Popular Cry: Argentinian Rapper Battles TPP (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Marijuana, Drugs, Federico Gutierrez, Pablo Escobar, Wiz Khalifa, Colombia, Medellin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok