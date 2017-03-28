Register
03:15 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves after a joint press conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (out of frame) in Mexico City on August 31, 2016.

    Church: Mexican Firms Lending a Hand to Trump’s Border Wall Are ‘Traitors’

    © AFP 2017/
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    710125

    On Sunday the Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico said that any Mexicans who assist in the construction of US President Donald Trump’s infamous proposed border wall would be guilty of treason towards their country.

    The largest archdiocese in the country penned an editorial designed to pressure Mexico City to dissuade companies who may profit from the wall being built from being involved in the divisive project. 

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    'Exorbitantly Expensive': 24 Senators Introduce Bill to Nix Trump's Border Wall

    In their weekly online publication Desde La Fe they wrote, "Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic Trump would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and owners should be considered traitors to the homeland," according to a translation by Common Dreams.

    The archdiocese also said the government had a "tepid" response to businesses considering lending help for the wall.

    Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico’s Economic Minister, said on Tuesday that it would not be in the interest of Mexican firms to have a hand with the wall, remarking Mexicans would remember "which brands are loyal to the national identity, and which are not … I think your prestige will align with your own interests in not participating in the wall." 

    A U.S. border patrol vehicle drives along the border wall between Mexico and the United States in San Ysidro, California, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Trump Administration Finds Only $20 Million in Spare Funds for Border Wall

    Trump has been calling for the construction of a wall along the Mexican border since he was on the campaign trail, saying the structure would help stem the tide of undocumented immigrants entering the US, some of whom he accused of being rapists and drug dealers.

    When announcing his candidacy for the White House in June 2015, Trump said, "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best…. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

    After facing backlash for his comments’ racial undertones, he said during a Fox News interviews a month later, "I can never apologize for the truth … I said tremendous crime is coming across (the border). Everybody knows that’s true. And it’s happening all the time. So, why, when I mention, all of a sudden I’m a racist. I’m not a racist. I don’t have a racist bone in my body." 

    Mexicans join hands to form a symbolic human wall along the Rio Grande, which marks the border between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Christian Torres
    Over 1,500 Mexicans Protest on US Border Against Trump's Wall Plan

    The president has also said he will force Mexico to pay for the wall, and when the government adamantly refused, he nonchalantly added 10 feet to the wall’s height.

    The archdiocese wrote, "In practice, signing up for a project that is a serious affront to dignity is shooting yourself in the foot…The wall is a monument of intimidation and silence, of xenophobic hatred." explaining that the wall’s construction validates racism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

    The Catholic organization has criticized Trump before, calling him "a clown" and "ignorant" in September 2015, and said the government’s acquiescence to Trump’s pronouncements would be "unpardonable."

    Construction companies like Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua and Cemex are two of a reported 26 Mexican firms that have expressed interest in helping build the wall, though Cemex is not interested in taking part in the bidding process.

    Related:

    Trump: No One Else Would Have Signed Keystone XL Pipeline Deal
    All Surveillance of Trump Tower Legal, No Wiretapping - US House Intelligence
    Trump: Ryan Should Remain House Speaker if Vote on New Healthcare Bill Fails
    Will Obamacare Replacement Pass the GOP-Led House? Trump Admin. ‘Optimistic’
    Trump Administration 'as Open As Possible' With Healthcare Bill Vote
    Tags:
    Border Wall, Archdiocese of Mexico, Donald Trump, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      You won't hear one peep from the Pope over these political activist statements. Pope John, on the other hand told them all to get back to the business they were called to do. Of course, this is an excellent opportunity for some of the 'off the wall' journalists to go down there and stir things up even more. Liberals; you gotta love their pragmatism.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      i completely agree!

      FYI: i am an expat living in Mexico City. i condemn Trump. Shame of America!
    • Reply
      valerianusoptimus
      Because treason is defined as aiding or abetting a nation's enemies in time of war, the Mexican clerics confirm that Mexican emigration to the United States is part of a war they are waging against the United States. Very convenient of them to admit it, even though it was abundantly clear for quite some time already that this was the case. Now, since there is a war, let's talk of treason on the U.S. side. Every American who aids and abets illegal immigrants from Mexico is aiding and abetting enemies of the US, and therefore, by definition, is a traitor.
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
      American Socialist, then you had better stay an ex-pat, because you are the real Traitor!
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tovalerianusoptimus(Show commentHide comment)
      valerianusoptimus, The states within the U.S. that Mexico believes still belongs to Mexico were sold to the U.S. by various agents of the Mexican government or taken as war booty by those Americans who fought the Mexican Government for their settlements back in the 19th Century.

      The Mexican Government in cahoots with the Vatican now see a way to rid itself of all those Mexican 'undesirables' into the United States as a way of undermining the U.S. government.

      The collapse of America is what all this is about just as that treacherous fool 'American Socialist' above, supports.
    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, Pope Frank is a Jesuit. Anyone who is wise to what the hierarchy of the Jesuits gets up to - and they have been referred to as the Catholic Church's SS - knows exactly what Commie Frank is up to as well.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhaltin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
      American Socialist, How long have you been in Mexico?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok