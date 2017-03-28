Church: Mexican Firms Lending a Hand to Trump’s Border Wall Are ‘Traitors’

The largest archdiocese in the country penned an editorial designed to pressure Mexico City to dissuade companies who may profit from the wall being built from being involved in the divisive project.
In their weekly online publication Desde La Fe they wrote, "Any company intending to invest in the wall of the fanatic Trump would be immoral, but above all, its shareholders and owners should be considered traitors to the homeland," according to a translation by Common Dreams.
The archdiocese also said the government had a "tepid" response to businesses considering lending help for the wall.
Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico’s Economic Minister, said on Tuesday that it would not be in the interest of Mexican firms to have a hand with the wall, remarking Mexicans would remember "which brands are loyal to the national identity, and which are not … I think your prestige will align with your own interests in not participating in the wall."
Trump has been calling for the construction of a wall along the Mexican border since he was on the campaign trail, saying the structure would help stem the tide of undocumented immigrants entering the US, some of whom he accused of being rapists and drug dealers.
When announcing his candidacy for the White House in June 2015, Trump said, "When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best…. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."
After facing backlash for his comments’ racial undertones, he said during a Fox News interviews a month later, "I can never apologize for the truth … I said tremendous crime is coming across (the border). Everybody knows that’s true. And it’s happening all the time. So, why, when I mention, all of a sudden I’m a racist. I’m not a racist. I don’t have a racist bone in my body."
The president has also said he will force Mexico to pay for the wall, and when the government adamantly refused, he nonchalantly added 10 feet to the wall’s height.
The archdiocese wrote, "In practice, signing up for a project that is a serious affront to dignity is shooting yourself in the foot…The wall is a monument of intimidation and silence, of xenophobic hatred." explaining that the wall’s construction validates racism and anti-immigrant sentiment.
The Catholic organization has criticized Trump before, calling him "a clown" and "ignorant" in September 2015, and said the government’s acquiescence to Trump’s pronouncements would be "unpardonable."
Construction companies like Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua and Cemex are two of a reported 26 Mexican firms that have expressed interest in helping build the wall, though Cemex is not interested in taking part in the bidding process.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You won't hear one peep from the Pope over these political activist statements. Pope John, on the other hand told them all to get back to the business they were called to do. Of course, this is an excellent opportunity for some of the 'off the wall' journalists to go down there and stir things up even more. Liberals; you gotta love their pragmatism. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete i completely agree! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Because treason is defined as aiding or abetting a nation's enemies in time of war, the Mexican clerics confirm that Mexican emigration to the United States is part of a war they are waging against the United States. Very convenient of them to admit it, even though it was abundantly clear for quite some time already that this was the case. Now, since there is a war, let's talk of treason on the U.S. side. Every American who aids and abets illegal immigrants from Mexico is aiding and abetting enemies of the US, and therefore, by definition, is a traitor. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete American Socialist, then you had better stay an ex-pat, because you are the real Traitor! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete valerianusoptimus, The states within the U.S. that Mexico believes still belongs to Mexico were sold to the U.S. by various agents of the Mexican government or taken as war booty by those Americans who fought the Mexican Government for their settlements back in the 19th Century. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete marcanhalt, Pope Frank is a Jesuit. Anyone who is wise to what the hierarchy of the Jesuits gets up to - and they have been referred to as the Catholic Church's SS - knows exactly what Commie Frank is up to as well. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete American Socialist, How long have you been in Mexico?
marcanhalt
American Socialist
American Socialist: i am an expat living in Mexico City. i condemn Trump. Shame of America!
valerianusoptimus
terryjohnodgersin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)
terryjohnodgersin reply tovalerianusoptimus(Show commentHide comment)
The Mexican Government in cahoots with the Vatican now see a way to rid itself of all those Mexican 'undesirables' into the United States as a way of undermining the U.S. government.
The collapse of America is what all this is about just as that treacherous fool 'American Socialist' above, supports.
terryjohnodgersin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
marcanhaltin reply toAmerican Socialist(Show commentHide comment)