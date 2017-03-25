Organization of American States to Hold Meeting on Venezuela Next Week

© AP Photo/ Organization of American States Calls on Venezuela to Release Political Prisoners

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS, or OEA) will meet next week to discuss the crisis situation in Venezuela, the OAS has announced.

"The OEA Permanent Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 14:00 EDT (18:00 GMT) at the OEA headquarters in Washington, DC, to consider the situation in the Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela," the organization said in a Friday statement.

On Thursday, OAS members issued a joint declaration calling on Venezuela to release political prisoners and present an election timetable.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro Lemes has called for the expulsion of Venezuela from the organization, if Venezuelan authorities fail to hold general elections in the near future under independent international monitoring.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared an economic emergency in Venezuela in January 2016. The country’s opposition has blamed Maduro for the economic crisis in the country, which has seen multiple mass protests amid shortages of food, goods and services.

Earlier this month, the Venezuelan government extended the economic emergency in the country.