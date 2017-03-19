© AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley 3.5 Million Americans at Risk from Man-Made Earthquakes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred off the Chilean coast, according to the USGS.

The earthquake occurred at 22:26 GMT on Saturday at a depth of 115 kilometers (about 71.4 miles), 157 kilometers (about 97.5 miles) east of Iquique, a port city in the region of Tarapaca, northern Chile, the report specified.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided yet.

Chile is located within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where 90 percent of the world's earthquakes occur. An 8.8-magnitude quake hit it six years ago, killing hundreds of people.