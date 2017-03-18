Peru Allocating Hundreds of Millions to Deal With Flood Aftermath

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The funds will become available starting from Saturday, Kuczynski said at a press conference in the capital city of Lima on Friday.

On Thursday, Peru’s National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) announced that the death toll from floods in the country had surpassed 60. Dozens of people were injured in the floods and over 100 structures have been destroyed.

The floods, caused by the El Nino phenomenon, hit 20 out of Peru’s 25 regions. They have also reportedly led to an outbreak of the Dengue fever, affecting over 1,200 people.

The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a cycle of warm and cold temperatures of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The warm phase of ENSO is called "El Nino," while the cool phase is referred to as "La Nina."

The El Nino phenomenon occurs at irregular intervals, every two to seven years.