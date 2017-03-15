Register
    Venezuela’s Parliament Passes Humanitarian Crisis Resolution Parliament Head

    Venezuela’s parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution on humanitarian crisis in the country.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuela’s opposition-controlled parliament on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution on humanitarian crisis in the country, as well as the creation of a commission to investigate the issues with provision supply, President of the parliament Julio Borges said.

    According to Borges, the government is trying to hide the existing critical situation of the people.

    "It would be logical for the government to declare state of emergency in humanitarian sphere, but it is trying to hide the truth and destroy the production," Borges said, as cited by the Nacional news portal.

    Borges added that the parliament called on the government to open a special humanitarian channel for the foreign aid to get to the country in order to tackle the issues of poverty and hunger.

    It is the second time the country’s National Assembly declares a humanitarian state of emergency. For the first time it happened in February 2016, with the majority of the parliament voting for resignation of Food Minister Rodolfo Marco Torres in April, blaming him for the provision shortage.

    Venezuela is struggling with a shortage of certain goods combined with galloping inflation and decline of state’s income. The crisis was caused by the drop of oil prices and institutional crisis between the legislative and executive powers, which started in January 2016 after the parliamentary election resulted in the victory of opposition.

