Violence, Displacements in Colombia Continue Despite Peace Deal - UNHCR

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Violence and displacement of civilians in Colombia continue in spite of the peace agreement between the country's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a statement on Friday.

"Violence continues to uproot thousands of people in Colombia, despite a peace agreement signed last November between the Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Fighting for territorial control in the Colombian Pacific Coast region among irregular armed groups has displaced 3,549 people (913 families) since the beginning of 2017, according to local authorities," the statement said, adding that there were over 11,300 displaced people in 2016.

© Photo: Oleg Yasinsky Monuments Made of FARC Guerrillas' Weapons to Be Erected at UN Headquarters

Even in light of the government's efforts to tackle the crisis, the UNHCR expressed its concerns over the displacement in Colombia.

FARC was formed in 1964 as the military wing of Colombia's Communist Party. The half-century war between the FARC and the Colombian government claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Attempts by Bogota to negotiate a peace deal successfully ended in 2016, when a peace treaty was signed in November and then approved by the Colombian parliament in December.