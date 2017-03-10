34 Dead Following Guatemala Rehabilitation Center Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Twelve of the minors injured in the fire succumbed to their wounds in the past hours, while 20 remain hospitalized with severe fourth-degree burns, Telesur TV said on Thursday night, adding that the total death toll now stands at 34.

On Wednesday, firefighters announced that 19 girls were killed in a fire at the government-run rehabilitation center of Hogar Virgen de la Asuncion, located in the San Jose Pinula suburb of Guatemala City.

Early on Thursday, media reports said that the death toll had gone up to 32.

Guatemala has announced three days of national mourning for the victims of the fire, which broke out after one of the minors housed by the center set a mattress ablaze following a riot.

According to local media reports, about 60 adolescents escaped the rehabilitation center on Tuesday, protesting against violence and low food quality.