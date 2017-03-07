Venezuelan Foreign Minister Calls Brazil ‘World’s Shame’ Amid Corruption Scandal

"Today, we should say that unfortunately Brazil is the shame of the world. Every day its politicians get involved in scandals since the moment when they staged a coup against Dilma Rousseff," Rodriguez said on Monday, as quoted by the Nacional news portal.
All Brazilian politicians are corrupt, and there will be new disclosures, Rodriguez added, pointing out that the "right-wing imperialist" forces are condoning corruption.
"Mr Kuczynski, you are a coward and the only nice dog serving to the North American imperialism," the Venezuelan foreign minister stated.
The remarks by Rodriguez caused an outcry in Peru with the country’s Foreign Ministry recalling its ambassador to Venezuela for consultations. The Peruvian ministry also voiced a protest and non-acceptance of such remarks about the nation’s leader.
